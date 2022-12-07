Minnesota gives Fleck 1-year extension, plus raise

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota football coach P.J. Fleck had his contract extended by an additional year with a $1 million raise in annual salary. The new seven-year deal runs through the 2029 season and comes after the latest round of big spending by Big Ten rivals. Fleck will now make $6 million per year, a person with knowledge of the contract confirmed. The 42-year-old Fleck is eighth among Big Ten coaches in terms of average annual value.

