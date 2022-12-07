No. 14 Indiana sinks 11 3-pointers to blow out Nebraska

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Trey Galloway scored 20 and Tamar Bates had 19 as No. 14 Indiana routed Nebraska 81-65 on Wednesday night. Indiana finished 11 of 25 from beyond the arc, while Nebraska made just 6 of 23. The Hoosiers led by as much as 22 in the second half in cruising to a seventh consecutive win in the series. The Cornhuskers trailed by 13 at halftime and were never closer than a seven-point deficit after the break. Sophomore guard C.J. Wilcher led the Cornhuskers with 22 points.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.