Pettersson’s overtime goal gives Canucks 6-5 win over Sharks

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored on a breakaway at 4:25 of overtime, giving the Vancouver Canucks a 6-5 win over the San Jose Sharks. Dakota Joshua scored twice for the Canucks and Nils Hoglander, Ilya Mikheyev, and Andrei Kuzmenko added goals. Spencer Martin made 34 saves. Nick Bonino scored his 150th career goal 18 seconds into the game for San Jose. Timo Meier, Logan Couture, Jonah Gadjovich, and Kevin Lebanc also scored for the Sharks. Eetu Makiniemi made his NHL debut and had seven saves in relief of Kaapo Kahkonen, who started and made 15 saves before being pulled after the second period.

