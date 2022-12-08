American team Knierim and Frazier eye Grand Prix Final gold
By DAVE SKRETTA
AP Sports Writer
World champions Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier are looking to become the first American pairs team to win the prestigious Grand Prix Final. The Americans turned in a brilliant short program Thursday in Turin, Italy. Knierim and Frazier trail their biggest rivals, Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara of Japan, by less than half a point heading into Friday’s free skate. Men’s world champion Shoma Uno led a Japanese sweep of the first three spots following his short program with a world-leading 99.99 points.