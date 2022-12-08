Kentucky RB Rodriguez to skip bowl, prepare for NFL draft

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. will skip the Music City Bowl to prepare for the NFL draft, the second Wildcat to do in as many days. Quarterback Will Levis announced Wednesday that he would miss the Dec. 31 contest against Iowa to get ready for next spring’s draft. Rodriguez leaves as Kentucky’s No. 3 career rusher with 3,644 yards and 32 touchdowns, including 904 with six scores this fall despite missing the first four games of the season. He pleaded guilty in July to driving under the influence. He ranked sixth in SEC rushing this fall and broke Benny Snell Jr.’s school record with 20 games over 100 yards rushing.

