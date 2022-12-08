Knicks’ Toppin out 2-plus weeks with fracture in right leg

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin will miss at least two weeks because of a fracture in his right leg. Toppin was hurt Wednesday in the second quarter of the Knicks’ 113-89 victory over Atlanta. The team ruled him out for the second half with a sore right knee, then said Thursday the injury was a non-displaced fracture in his right fibula head. The Knicks say Toppin will be evaluated in two to three weeks. The 2019-20 national college player of the year at Dayton and slam dunk champion at last season’s All-Star weekend is averaging 7.7 points in 25 games.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.