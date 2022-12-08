Louisville hires Jeff Brohm as football coach, 6-year deal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville has hired Jeff Brohm as the Cardinals’ new football coach to replace Scott Satterfield. The University of Louisville Athletic Association executive board has approved a six-year contract that will pay the former Purdue coach a base salary of $5 million next season with annual increases of $100,000. It also includes incentives. Brohm is a Louisville native. Brohm went 36-34 in six seasons with the Boilermakers, including 17-9 the past two seasons. He guided them to their first Big Ten West division title before they fell to No. 2 Michigan in the conference championship last week.

