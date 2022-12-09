North Dakota State runs over Samford 27-9, into semifinals

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Cam Miller threw for a first-half touchdown and ran for a second to lead third-seeded North Dakota State to a 27-9 win over Samford in a Football Championship Subdivision quarterfinal-round playoff game. Already without fullback Hunter Luepke, who is out for the season with an injured shoulder, the Bison lost running back TaMerik Williams in the first half against Samford. No matter. North Dakota State still pounded away at Samford, rushing for 166 yards on 48 carries and dominating time of possession, holding the ball for more than 39 minutes.

