NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — Ziggy Reid scored 19 points as Merrimack beat New England 82-23. Reid shot 8 for 9, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Warriors (2-10). Jordan Minor scored 10 points and added six rebounds. Bryan Etumnu had nine points, seven rebounds and three blocks. The Warriors stopped a nine-game slide with the win. The Nor’easters were led in scoring by Sam McElliott and Adrian Torres with six points apiece.

