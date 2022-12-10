Brandon Nimmo, Mets finalize $162 million, 8-year contract

NEW YORK (AP) — Center fielder Brandon Nimmo and the New York Mets have finalized their $162 million, eight-year contract. Nimmo gets a $2 million signing bonus and salaries of $18.25 million this year and $20.25 million annually from 2024-30. A quality leadoff hitter with a .385 career on-base percentage, Nimmo became a free agent last month for the first time. He was a key performer as the Mets returned to the playoffs this year for the first time since 2016. Nimmo hit .274 with 16 homers and a team-high 102 runs this year, a career best.

