Buffalo’s Skinner suspended 3 games for illegal cross-check

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL has suspended Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner for three games for cross-checking Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel. The two had an altercation late in the third period of what became a 4-3 overtime win for Pittsburgh. The two exchanged slashes before Skinner cross-checked Guentzel twice. The second cross-check was to Guentzel’s head. The league’s Department of Player Safety ruled Saturday that Skinner “aggressively and purposefully” hit Guentzel. This is the second suspension of Skinner’s 13-year career. He was suspended two games in 2012 for kicking an opponent while playing for Carolina.

