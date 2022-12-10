SAN DIEGO (AP) — Led by Joe Quintana’s 17 points, the Cal Baptist Lancers defeated the San Diego Toreros 76-73. The Lancers moved to 7-4 with the victory and the Toreros fell to 5-5.

