Duncan’s 15 help Vermont take down Colgate 73-72

HAMILTON, N.Y. — Robin Duncan’s 15 points helped Vermont defeat Colgate 73-72. Aaron Deloney made two free throws to give Vermont a 73-69 lead with 10 seconds remaining. Colgate’s Oliver Lynch-Daniels hit a 3-pointer with four seconds to go before Vermont was able to run out the clock. Duncan added nine rebounds and five assists for the Catamounts. Matt Veretto scored 14 points, with four 3-pointers, and added six rebounds. Deloney made three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points. The Raiders were led by Keegan Records with 22 points and three blocks.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.