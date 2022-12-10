Guerrier, Richardson’s triple-double help Oregon beat Nevada

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Quincy Guerrier scored 26, Will Richardson had the first triple-double by an Oregon men’s basketball player in 20 years and the Ducks beat Nevada 78-65. Richardson finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists for the program’s first triple double since Luke Jackson had 14 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists on December 20, 2002 against Florida A&M. Guerrier hit four 3-pointers as Oregon (5-5) used a 19-4 run to open a 12-point lead midway through the first half and Nevada trailed the rest of the way. The Wolf Pack trimmed the deficit to 36-29 at halftime but Richardson hit a jumper and a 3-pointer in an 8-0 run the second half and Nevada got no closer. Kenan Blackshear led Nevada (8-3) with 20 points.

