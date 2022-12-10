Hoffman and Palmer build 2-shot lead in QBE Shootout

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Charley Hoffman and Ryan Palmer have a two-shot lead going into the final round of the QBE Shootout. They set a 36-hole tournament record at 26-under 118. The format was modified alternate shot. It’s the hardest of the formats. It just didn’t seem that way at Tiburon Golf Club. Hoffman and Palmer had 10 birdies in their round of 62. That wasn’t even the lowest of the day. Tom Hoge and Sahith Theegala shot 60 and were two shots behind. Jason Day and Billy Horschel had a 61, the same score as they had in the scramble.

