Maly helps No. 18 Creighton women hold off Drake 75-71

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Morgan Maly scored a career-high 24 points and No. 18 Creighton held off Drake 75-71. Maly sank 9 of 16 shots with four 3-pointers, adding six rebounds for the Bluejays (8-1), who snapped a four-game skid against the Bulldogs (5-3). Emma Ronsiek added 19 points on 5-of-8 shooting from beyond the arc. Lauren Jensen had 13 points and Rachael Saunders hit all eight of her free throws and scored 11. Maggie Bair scored a season-high 26 for Drake. Bair, who also grabbed 11 rebounds, had nine points in the fourth quarter when the Bulldogs erased almost all of a 17-point deficit to begin the quarter. Grace Berg scored 13.

