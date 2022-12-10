Memorial to American writer Wahl placed at World Cup game

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — American soccer writer Grant Wahl has been honored with a tribute from FIFA on the desk where he was due to work at the World Cup quarterfinal match between France and England. A posy of white lilies and a framed photograph of Wahl taken in Qatar was left at the media seat that had been assigned to the 48-year-old journalist. He died while working at the World Cup in the early hours of Saturday. FIFA says “tonight we pay tribute to Grant Wahl at his assigned seat in Al Bayt Stadium. He should have been here.” Wahl fell ill while working during extra time of the Argentina-Netherlands game on Friday at Lusail Stadium.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.