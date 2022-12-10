GREEN BAY, Wis. — Led by Cade Meyer’s 25 points, the Green Bay Phoenix defeated the UMKC Kangaroos 70-64. The Phoenix are 2-8 with the win and the Kangaroos dropped to 4-9.

