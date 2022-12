CORAL GABLES, Fla., (AP) — Jordan Miller and Isaiah Wong combined to score 47 points and Miami held off North Carolina State to take an 80-73 victory. The Hurricanes have won six straight games after dropping an 88-70 decision to Maryland.

