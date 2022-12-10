Odermatt dominates World Cup GS to consolidate overall lead

VAL d’ISÈRE, France (AP) — Olympic champion Marco Odermatt dominated to win a World Cup giant slalom and consolidate his lead in the overall standings. The Swiss skier posted the fastest times in both runs on the Face de Bellevarde course in Val d’Isère to finish 1.40 seconds ahead of Austria’s Manuel Feller. No one else could get within two seconds of Odermatt. Žan Kranjec of Slovenia was 2.05 slower than Odermatt. The 25-year-old Odermatt won the GS title last season as well as the overall crystal globe. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde trails Odermatt by 140 points and has opted out of the races in Val d’Isère. There is a slalom scheduled for Sunday.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.