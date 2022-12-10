One-armed player for Northwestern St scores first points

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — A college basketball player who lost nearly all of his left arm in a childhood accident has scored his first points for Northwestern State. Freshman Hansel Emmanuel had a dunk, layup and foul shot for five points in a 91-73 win over Louisiana-Monroe in the Southland Conference on Saturday night. The 19-year-old Emmanuel was injured at 6 years old when a pile of cinder blocks fell on him. The 6-foot-6 guard had played four previous games for his Louisiana college this season without having a point.

