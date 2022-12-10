BALTIMORE — Led by Matteo Picarelli’s 18 points, the UMBC Retrievers defeated the Morgan State Bears 75-63 on Saturday night. The Retrievers improved to 7-4 with the victory and the Bears fell to 4-7.

