Bassino wins World Cup GS for 1st victory in almost 2 years

SESTRIERE, Italy (AP) — Marta Bassino has won a giant slalom on home snow to claim her first World Cup victory in almost two years. Bassino improved on her second position after the opening run to triumph in Sestriere. The Italian skier finished 0.11 seconds ahead of Olympic champion Sara Hector of Sweden and 0.40 ahead of first-run leader Petra Vlhová. It was Bassino’s sixth World Cup win but her first since January 2021. Vlhová is still looking for her first win of the season but nevertheless managed to trim Mikaela Shiffrin’s lead in the overall standings to 25 points.

