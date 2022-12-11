Cook, Vikings can’t capitalize on Jefferson’s record day

DETROIT (AP) — In the end, no amount of fireworks from Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson could overcome perhaps the worst game of Vikings running back Dalvin Cook’s six-year career. Cook was held to 23 yards on 15 carries in Minnesota’s 34-23 loss to the Detroit Lions, keeping the Vikings from clinching a division title despite Jefferson’s franchise-record 223 yards receiving. Cook’s 1.5 yards per carry were the fewest in a game with at least 10 attempts in his career. Cook, who entered averaging 77.3 yards per game, was unable to get unleashed against a Lions defense which is ranked last in the league.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.