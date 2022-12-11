England looks to future after latest World Cup heartbreak

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — England’s World Cup fate was effectively sealed from the penalty spot as Harry Kane’s late strike flew high over the bar at Al Bayt Stadium. France held out for a 2-1 win that sent the defending champions back to the semifinals and England home. Penalties have cost the Three Lions time and again at major tournaments. They have lost shootouts on seven occasions in World Cups and European Championships since 1990. It didn’t come down to that against France. But Kane still faced a test of nerve from the spot when standing over the ball in the 84th minute.

