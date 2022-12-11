Herbert, short-handed defense lead Chargers past Fins 23-17

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert threw for 367 yards and a touchdown and a short-handed Chargers defense got the best of the Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa as Los Angeles beat Miami 23-17. The Chargers moved into position for the final AFC playoff berth, ahead of the New York Jets. Herbert completed a career-high 39 passes on 51 attempts for his 21st 300-yard game. He became the first NFL quarterback to throw for 13,000 yards in his first three seasons. Tyreek Hill scored two touchdowns for the Dolphins, one of them on an improbable fumble recovery. But Tagovailoa had his worst game as an NFL starter, completing 10 of 28 passes for 145 yards.

