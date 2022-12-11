Thierry, No. 3 Ohio State hold off Michigan State 74-68

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Taylor Thierry scored a career-high 21 points and Taylor Mikesell added 16 as No. 3 Ohio State won its 10th game in a row Sunday defeating Michigan State 74-68. The Buckeyes (10-0) led by as many as 18 points in the first half before the Spartans cut it down to one with 1:44 left in the fourth quarter. Taylor Mikesell made four free throws in the final minute and Madison Greene added another as Michigan State missed four of its last six shot attempts. “We showed really good competitive character,” Ohio State coach Kevin McGuff said. “We kept fighting and scratching and clawing and just doing whatever we had to try to find a way to win.”

