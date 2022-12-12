Bears get 2 rookie defensive starters back to face Eagles

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears will have defensive backs Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker back in the starting lineup for the first time since Nov. 20 following concussions as they try to break a six-game losing streak when they face the Philadelphia Eagles. The Bears will need as many players healthy heading into their final four games against the Eagles, Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings. They’ve made progress addressing problems on defense and at pass blocking but quarterback Justin Fields still needs to prove he can win a game at the end after six straight failed attempts to win or tie on their final possessions.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.