Durant, Irving lead well-rested Nets past Wizards 112-100

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 30 points, Kyrie Irving had 24 and the well-rested Brooklyn Nets methodically pulled away for a 112-100 win against the overmatched Washington Wizards. The Nets, who won at Indiana on Saturday night with their top seven scorers sitting out, matched a season best with their fourth straight win. All those players were back in action Monday except Royce O’Neal, who missed a second consecutive game for personal reasons. Will Barton scored a season-high 22 points for the Wizards, who lost their season-worst seventh game in a row. Kristaps Porzingis had 20 points for the Wizards but didn’t play after the third quarter.

