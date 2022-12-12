Golden Knights leading scorer Jack Eichel placed on IR

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights say leading scorer Jack Eichel was placed on injured reserve because of a lower-body injury. The designation means Eichel must miss at least seven days dating back to when he couldn’t physically play. Eichel has missed three of the past four games. He played in Friday’s 2-1 overtime victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. He was out of the lineup in Sunday’s 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins. Eichel leads the Knights with 13 goals and 29 points.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.