Guardians add pop, sign slugger Josh Bell to 2-year contract

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Guardians added some major pop to their lineup. Cleveland officially signed slugger Josh Bell to a two-year, $33 million contract after agreeing to the deal last week during the winter meetings in San Diego. The AL Central champions were in the market for a big bat after hitting just 127 homers last season and believe they’ve added one with Bell. The 30-year-old hit 37 homers in 2019 for Pittsburgh and has 130 over seven season in the majors.

