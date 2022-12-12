Lillard ties own Blazers mark with 11 3-pointers, beats Minn

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard tied his own franchise record by making 11 3-pointers and finished with 38 points, leading the Portland Trail Blazers over the Minnesota Timberwolves 133-112. Lillard shot 11 for 17 from long range and didn’t play in the fourth quarter. The Blazers never trailed and led by as many as 27. Jerami Grant had 24 points Portland and Jusuf Nurkic added 14 points and 16 rebounds. D’Angelo Russell scored 23 points for Minnesota. Rudy Gobert grabbed 20 rebounds to go with 16 points.

