Mintz scores 24 to lead Syracuse over Monmouth 86-71

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Freshman Judah Mintz scored 17 of his career-high 24 points in the second half and Syracuse pulled away for an 86-71 victory over Monmouth. Mintz sank 6 of 12 shots from the floor and 11 of 12 free throws for the Orange (7-4), who notched their fourth straight win. Joseph Girard III had 16 points and Benny Williams scored 11 of his 13 points after intermission. Freshman Jack Collins had a career-best 20 points for the Hawks (1-10). Myles Foster had 17 points and six assists. Myles Ruth finished with 11 points and five assists. Girard hit three 3-pointers on his way to 13 first-half points, Maliq Brown came off the bench to score nine and Syracuse took a slim 42-40 lead at halftime. Collins made four 3-pointers and had 16 points at intermission for Monmouth.

