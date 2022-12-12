No. 25 NC State hires Anae, Tujague to football staff

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State has hired Robert Anae as offensive coordinator after the departure of Tim Beck to become head coach at Coastal Carolina. The school announced the arrival of Anae on Monday along with the hiring of Garett Tujague as offensive line coach. The 25th-ranked Wolfpack will face Maryland in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl later this month. Head coach Dave Doeren says the remaining staff will work collaboratively on play-calling duties for the game with Beck’s departure.

