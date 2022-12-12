Perisic looks to seize the big moment again at the World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Luka Modric isn’t the only player for the big occasion in the Croatia squad. Ivan Perišić is another of the team’s veterans at the age of 33 and has scored more goals at major tournaments than any other Croatian. They are important goals. He scored against England in the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup and again in the final against France. Perišić also scored the equalizer against Japan in the round of 16 in this year’s World Cup. Croatia will need another big performance out of the winger against Argentina in the World Cup semifinals on Tuesday.

