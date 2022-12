HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Kevin Samuel’s 20 points helped South Alabama defeat Alabama A&M 78-71. Samuel also contributed eight rebounds for the Jaguars (4-6). Greg Parham scored 19 points while making 7 of 12 shots (5 for 7 from distance). Jamar Franklin recorded 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting from 3-point range. The Bulldogs (3-6) were led by Omari Peek-Green, who recorded 23 points.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.