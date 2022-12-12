Scaloni defends players’ behavior against Dutch at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has dismissed criticism of his players’ behavior during the feisty World Cup quarterfinal match against the Netherlands and says it is “out of touch with reality.” There were 17 yellow cards and one sending-off as players clashed on numerous occasions before and after Argentina won a penalty shootout to advance to the semifinals. Scaloni says it is unfair that his players were accused of bad sportsmanship. He points to previous examples of how they have behaved after matches whether they won or lost. Scaloni says the criticism had hurt Argentina’s “pride.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.