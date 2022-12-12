Schenn scores in OT, Blues send Preds to 3rd straight loss

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brayden Schenn scored at 2:23 of overtime to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 1-0 win over the Nashville Predators. Jordan Binnington made 25 saves in his second shutout of the season and the 12th of his career. He was the sixth goalie this season to start a game on back-to-back days. On Sunday, he stopped 28 of 31 shots in an overtime loss to Colorado. Binnington posted his 100th win to become the sixth goalie in franchise history to reach triple digits in victories. Juuse Saros made 23 saves for the Predators, who have lost three in a row.

