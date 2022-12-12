Stanford taps Troy Taylor to revive struggling football team
By JOSH DUBOW
AP Sports Writer
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — The last time Stanford’s football program was searching for a coach to get it out of a rut, tapping the FCS ranks proved to be the right path. Sixteen years after Jim Harbaugh arrived and helped build the Cardinal from a one-win team into a national power, Troy Taylor will try to do the same. Stanford officially introduced Taylor as the replacement for David Shaw on Monday. It hopes an innovative offensive coach with infectious energy can revive a program coming off back-to-back nine-loss seasons for the first time in school history.