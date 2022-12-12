Swiatek wins WTA Player of Year; Pegula’s coach Witt honored
By HOWARD FENDRICH
AP Tennis Writer
Iga Swiatek has won the WTA Player of the Year award for the first time. She was honored Monday after rising to No. 1 in the rankings in April and remaining there for the rest of the season thanks in part to two Grand Slam titles. Swiatek is a 21-year-old from Poland who was the WTA Newcomer of the Year in 2020. The WTA Coach of the Year award went to David Witt. He works with Jessica Pegula, a 28-year-old American who rose to a career-best No. 3 in the rankings during 2022 and was a quarterfinalist at three Grand Slam tournaments.