Pope helps Oregon State pull away to beat Seattle U 73-58

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Jordan Pope scored 11 of his 15 points in the second half to help Oregon State pull away and beat Seattle U 73-58. Oregon State used a 27-5 run for a 70-50 lead with 3:57 to play. Dzmitry Ryuny scored all six of his points on a pair of 3s during the stretch. The Beavers shot 56.5% (13 of 23) in the second half and finished 18 of 22 (82%) overall from the free-throw line. Glenn Taylor Jr. added 13 points and Tyler Bilodeau had 11 for Oregon State (5-6). Riley Grigsby scored 14 points to lead Seattle (7-2).

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.