AP source: Joey Gallo, Twins agreed to $11M, 1-year contract

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that Joey Gallo and the Twins agreed to an $11 million, one-year contract, a deal that gives Minnesota another left-handed hitting outfielder. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical. A two-time All-Star with Texas, Gallo looked lost at the plate last year with the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers, who acquired him at the Aug. 2 trade deadline. He hit .160 with 19 homers and 47 RBIs, striking out 163 times in 350 at-bats.

