Kyrou scores 2, Blues beat Flames 5-2 for third straight win

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Jordan Kyrou scored twice, Ivan Barbashev and Pavel Buchnevich each had a goal and an assist, and the St. Louis Blues beat the Calgary Flames 5-2 for their third straight win. Brandon Saad also scored, and Brayden Schenn and Robert Thomas each had two assists for the Blues. Thomas Greiss stopped 40 shots to win for the fourth time in five starts and improve to 4-4-0 on the season. Connor Mackey scored twice for Calgary, which has lost five straight (0-3-2) and was booed by the home crowd at the final buzzer. Dillon Dube and Elias Lindholm each had two assists, and Jacob Markstrom finished with 18 saves.

