Reeling Seahawks have to regroup to keep playoff hopes alive

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The veterans in the Seattle Seahawks locker room contend there’s no concern about a divide forming even as the team has continued to falter for more than a month and watched their playoff hopes dwindle. But they do agree that the next couple of weeks will show plenty about the character of their group, especially now after watching San Francisco celebrate winning the NFC West on Seattle’s home field. Seattle’s fourth loss in five games came Thursday night in a 21-13 setback to the 49ers that ended up being more costly than just another loss. Standout wide receiver Tyler Lockett suffered a broken hand late in the loss that will require surgery.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.