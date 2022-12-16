Report: LIV Golf executive resigns after a year on the job

The New York Times is reporting that LIV Golf’s chief operating officer has resigned. Atul Khosla is a former Tampa Bay Buccaneers executive who joined the Saudi-funded league just over a year ago. He leaves as LIV Golf is transitioning to a league concept of 12 four-man teams. The report comes after the Times revealed a proposal that set ambitious goals for a rival league to be successful. That included signing the top 12 players in golf and getting a TV deal. LIV Golf has signed only one player from the top 10 and still doesn’t have a TV deal.

