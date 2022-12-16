WVU to appeal denial for immediate eligibility for G Perez

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — The NCAA has denied a waiver for immediate eligibility for guard Jose Perez at West Virginia. Coach Bob Huggins announced the decision Friday. Perez transferred from Manhattan after his coach, Steve Masiello, was fired by the Jaspers two weeks before the start of the season. Perez enrolled at West Virginia in November for the spring semester. Huggins says West Virginia plans to appeal the NCAA’s decision. Perez is eligible to start practicing with the Mountaineers on Dec. 17. Before transferring, Perez was chosen as the preseason Player of the Year in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. He spent two seasons at Gardner-Webb and one each at Marquette and Manhattan.

