AP source: Dodgers, DH Martinez agree to 1-year contract

The Los Angeles Dodgers and designated hitter J.D. Martinez have agreed to a $10 million, one-year contract. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to the AP on condition of anonymity because the move is pending a physical. The 35-year-old Martinez, who also can play the corner outfield spots, hit .274 with 16 homers and 62 RBIs last season with Boston. The move reunites Martinez with Mookie Betts, who was traded from Boston to Los Angeles in February 2020.

