AP sources: Cubs, SS Dansby Swanson agree to 7-year deal

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs and Dansby Swanson have agreed to a $177 million, seven-year contract, adding the All-Star shortstop to the team’s rebuilding project. The deal includes a full no-trade clause, according to two people familiar with the negotiations who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the contract was pending a physical. Swanson was part of a stellar group of free agent shortstops that also included Trea Turner, Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts. He was the last one of the four to decide on a team.

