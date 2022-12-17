Burns helps NC State rally for 70-66 victory over Vanderbilt

CHICAGO (AP) — D.J. Burns Jr. finished with 18 points and nine rebounds to help North Carolina State hold off Vanderbilt 70-66 at the Legends of Basketball Showcase. Burns sank 6 of 9 shots and all six of his free throws for the Wolfpack (10-3). Terquavion Smith added 16 points, five assists and three steals. Casey Morsell had 15 points and Jarkel Joiner scored 12. Myles Stute had 11 points by halftime to help the Commodores (5-6) take a 38-34 lead. Smith had 14 points for the Wolfpack, making six of the Wolfpack’s 13 first-half baskets.

