Raiders activate Hunter Renfrow, Darren Waller for Pats game

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders activated wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller were activated Saturday off injured reserve. Getting both players back is a major boost to their offense. Las Vegas hosts the New England Patriots on Sunday. Renfrow, who had an oblique injury, has not played since Nov. 6 at Jacksonville. Waller, who had a hamstring injury, hasn’t played since Oct. 10 at Kansas City. They have combined to play 11 games this season.

